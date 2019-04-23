|
WOODBURY, Tenn. - James D. Hess, 72, of Woodbury, Tenn., formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away April 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Joyce Hess; and sisters, Donna Daffer and Luann Hess. He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Shannon (John) Caldwell, Jamie (Ty) Brunt, Hope (Adam) Detcher and Josh Clement; sister, Brenda (Chuck) Krukowski; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services were scheduled for April 23 in Woodbury, Tenn. Arrangements by Woodbury Funeral Home, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019