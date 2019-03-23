Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
James Duane Graber

James Duane Graber
SALINE - James Duane Graber, age 76, of Saline passed away March 21, 2019.

James was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Adrian, Mich., the son of Wayne and Helen (Like) Graber. James was a 1960 graduate of Adrian High School. He met the love of his life, Ann Marie Mehrling, and they were married Sept. 9, 1960, at her parents' home on Michigan Avenue. She preceded him in death Feb. 1, 2018.
James is survived by his son,

Kevin and wife, Heidi Graber; grandson, Chris Graber; sister, Patricia Wolfe; nephew, Scott Wolfe; and a niece, Pam Roark.

In addition to his wife, Ann Marie, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Private burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will also take place Tuesday, from noon until the time of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Michigan Out of Doors TV. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
