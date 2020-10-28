HUDSON - James Duane Merillat, age 82, of Hudson passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee.
He was born on June 13, 1938, in Hudson the son of John Peter and Clara (Grime) Merillat. Jim graduated from Gorham Fayette High School with the Class of 1956 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Security Agency Active and Reserve from 1956-1967.
Jim married Margaret A. Adkins on Dec. 26, 1959, in Adrian and she survives.
He was a member of the JC's from 1960-1974, the Lions from 1974-1992, a JCI Senator- Lifetime Member, Boy Scout Troop Committee for 25 years and the Panda Bear Kampers for over 40 years. There was nothing that Jim could not do or fix - from woodworking, antique tractor restoration, to repairing antique furniture. Travel was his passion, and a camper was his means to his playgrounds.
He spent over 20 years of making friends from Florida to many other states of the union and this made Jim feel like a millionaire. Most of all, Jim loved his family above all things earthly and God and St. Joseph in Heaven.
In addition to his wife, Margaret, Jim is survived by his children, Margaret Elizabeth (David Putman) of Easton, Md., and John Peter (Stephanie) of Addison; grandson, James Bradford Merillat of Glen Burnie, Md., and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Sophia Merillat of Glen Burnie, Md.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Junior, Dale, Paul and Doyce; sisters, Myrtle Barber, May Marry, Marie Marry, Velma Schaefer and in infancy, Betty.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. The funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hudson with Fr. David Reamsnyder officiating.
Burial will be in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio with full military rites conducted by the Fulton County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be given to the Hudson Museum or American Legion Post 180.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.