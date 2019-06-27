|
|
JACKSON - James E. Hague of Jackson passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 77.
He is survived by his two children, Vicky (Virgil) Patton and Mark Hague; three grandchildren, Kyle Patton, Dylan (Kari) Patton and Alex Hague; as well as nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by the mother of his children and loving wife for 41 years, Carol Hague; also his brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Susan) Hague.
After graduating from Adrian High School, James attended Ferris State and received his degree. He retired as an accountant for the state of Michigan. Mr. Hague enjoyed gardening and socializing with family and friends at Eagles #612 and the Shamrock. He touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Chas. J. Burden & Son Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave., Jackson. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening. He will be laid to rest at Lenawee Hills Cemetery, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 27 to June 28, 2019