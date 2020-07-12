1/1
James Edward Brown
1931 - 2020
ADRIAN - James Edward Brown, age 89, of Adrian died July 8, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian.

He was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Salyersville, Ky., to Ed and Gladys (Collinsworth) Brown. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1954 to 1956. He married Barbara Jean (Fletcher) Vickery on Feb. 28, 1966, in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2019. Jim was a member of Adrian Church of God. He retired in 1994 from Adrian College after 17 years as maintenance supervisor.

Jim is survived by one daughter, Debbie Gullett of Salyersville, Ky.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and dear friends Tracy and Rick Proffitt of Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two stepsons, Gary Vickery and James Vickery; and a granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Vickery.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Scott Tysick officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Adrian Church of God. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
