MORENCI - James Edward Faulhaber, age 63, of Morenci, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home.
He was born Jan. 25, 1957, in Adrian to Robert G. and Jane A. (Bartholomy) Faulhaber. He graduated from Sylvania Northview High School in 1976.
James had accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was a member of the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus. He was a kind and caring person who will be greatly missed. Jim loved 1960's music, watching old television shows and spending time with family.
He is survived by a brother, Thomas (Marcia) Faulhaber of Adrian; two sisters, Janet (Michael) Hooker of Adrian and Ellen (Harry) Comstock of Tecumseh; three nephews, Mark Faulhaber, David Richardson and Michael Richardson; and two nieces, Tanya Faulhaber and Sarah Armstrong; three great-nephews, Andrew and Alex Richardson and Zeke Armstrong and great-niece, Elise Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus with the Rev. Bob Pienta presiding. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where there will be a vigil prayer service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel and at the church and masks are required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.