ROLLIN - James Elmer Wheaton, age 87, of Rollin passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Woodstock Township to Leonard and Helen (Hague) Wheaton. He married Ellen B. Honeywell on Nov. 25, 1958, at Clark Lake and she preceded him in death on July 27, 1998.
Jim lived in the Rollin area most of his life. He attended Addison Schools. He was a veteran, servicing in the United States Army from 1955-1957. Jim worked in the receiving department of Merillat Industries in Adrian for several years, retiring in 1995. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping. He was a member of the Jackson Moose Lodge No. 156 and he attended Cement City Baptist Church.
Jim is survived by one son, Clint Wheaton, one daughter, Regina (Michael) Hagopian of Lake Somerset, several grandchildren, one brother, Nelson Wheaton of Gaylord, one sister, Geri Heeman of Tecumseh, two sisters-in-law, Marsha Wheaton of Gaylord and Lucy Wheaton of Jerome.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ellen, three sisters, Kathryn Wheaton in infancy and Doris Hawe, Martha Myers, two brothers, Bud Wheaton and Marion Wheaton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with the Rev. Drew Woods officiating. The visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will take place at the Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township, Lenawee County. Full Military Honors will be performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will take place with 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.