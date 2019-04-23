|
|
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - James F. Hartsell, age 82, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Tecumseh, passed away the morning of April 20, 2019.
Known to friends and family as "Jim," he was born on May 14, 1936, in Tecumseh, Mich., the son James E. and Rena M. (Marsh) Hartsell. After graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1954 he went on to work at Tecumseh Products Company. Jim enlisted in the USAF and served from 1959-1963. He then worked for General Motors Company for many years before retiring.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife, Anne; their yorkie, Princess; his daughter, Michelle R. Beckwith and her husband, Rodney Beckwith IV, and grandsons, Zachary and Alexander Beckwith; his daughter, Christina M. Merrow; her fiancé, Stanley Zarzycki II, and two grandsons, Austin and Dylan Hayes.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m.Thursday, April 25, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., one hour preceding the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019