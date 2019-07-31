|
|
ADRIAN - James Glen Fox, age 79, of Adrian passed away on July 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1939, in Adrian to Glen and Marguerite (Flint) Fox.
In addition to his wife, Vicki, he is survived by a daughter, Peggy Fox-Sloan of Adrian; two stepdaughters, Jenniffer Barnett and Aleise (Rahul) Jain; a sister, Marilyn Holland of Muscle Shoals, Ala.; three grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, James Glen Fox II; his parents; a sister, Barbara Williams of Alabama; and a nephew, Lee Fox.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating.
For additional information, please visit www.andersonfuneralservices.com or call 517-424-1848.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019