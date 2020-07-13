1/1
James H. Case
1948 - 2020
DELTA, Ohio - James H. Case, age 72, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, July 10, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Tecumseh on June 10, 1948, to the late Earl Case and Luella (Joseph) Case, who survives. He was united in marriage on Oct. 13, 2001, to Suzanne (Born) Gillen, and together they raised 11 children.

Jim was a tool-and-die maker working for Inteva out of Adrian, retiring in 2018. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed playing volleyball, bowling and on the church softball team. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sue; mother, Luella (Joseph) Evans; children, Aaron (Pokey) Case, Beth (Jon) Roty, Dawn Reed, Jennifer (Aaron) Kardatzke, Joshua (Mudd) Case, Joel (Michelle) Case, Jennifer (Jeff) Mazurowski, Johanna (Chris) Puckett, Jonathan (Barbara) Gillen, Jeremy (Kelsey) Gillen and Joshua Johnson; 36 grandchildren; and sister, June Owens.

Friends and family will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, where those attending are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe 6-foot distancing.

Funeral services for James will be private for the family with interment following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta, Ohio. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Delta Fire Company, 500 Main St., Delta, OH 43515, in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
