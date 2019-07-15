|
|
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -James H. Keinath, 84, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, where he was surrounded by loved ones in his daughter's home.
Jim was born to Richard and Alvina Keinath on Dec. 5, 1934, in Deerfield. They preceded him in death.
Jim married Luella Knierim on April 23, 1960. She preceded him in death on March 16, 1969, after fighting a battle with leukemia.
He then married Alice Nichols on June 4, 1971, with whom he spent most of his life. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2011.
Jim leaves behind three children, Michael Keinath and Julie Pearce, both of Fayetteville, Ga.; and Lisa Nichols of Detroit. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan, Cody and Nicklaus Pearce of Fayetteville, Ga.; Danielle (Leo) Coleman of Dundee; Katrina (Chris) Kimberly, Dustin Keinath, and Brianna Keinath, all of Monroe; and Sarah (Chuko) Mendoza of Vero Beach, Fla. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Thomas (Pat) Keinath of Deerfield; and sisters, Marjorie (William) Brown of Palo Cedro, Calif., and Susan (Edward) LaSelle of Boulder City, Nev.
He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1954, served in the U.S. Army and worked at General Motors until he retired in 1991. He also served on the Deerfield Board of Education and Deerfield Co-Op board of directors. He was an active member of his church where he served on the church council and shared many laughs with members of the congregation while playing dart ball.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took them on many vacations and enjoyed giving them rides on his tractors or teaching them to drive his four-wheeler, pickup or whatever else that moved. He would also take them to the Deerfield Co-op, where he would show them off and order a half a cup of coffee and a donut.
He looked forward to helping at the Deerfield Testicle Festival every year, playing euchre at the Deerfield Legion every week and snowmobiling with his friends up north whenever he could.
Jim was a kind, caring, loving man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services for James will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Blissfield, with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow at Deerfield Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Deerfield American Legion Post 329. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel. There will also be a visitation on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 15 to July 16, 2019