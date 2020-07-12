ADRIAN - James Henry Knisel, age 78, of Adrian died on July 9, 2020, at Provincial House of Adrian.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Paul Benjamin officiating, followed by full military rites conducted at the funeral home by the American Legion Post No. 97 and VFW Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people will be allowed to stay for the funeral service and masks will be required. Cremation to follow and burial of James' ashes will take place at a later date at Lenawee County Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Dementia Society of America
. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.