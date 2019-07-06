|
|
ADRIAN - James Leo Feeney, devoted husband for 65 years to Linda (Harrison) Feeney, who predeceased him, passed away July 3, 2019.
Jim was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Pierre, S.D. He was the sixth son of Essie (Skates) and Michael Feeney. When Jim was a young boy, he attended a one-room school. Jim received his M.D. in internal medicine from Indiana University. His medical residency took place at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Jim and Linda moved to Adrian in 1961 where he practiced medicine for 35 years. Upon retirement, Jim focused his time and talents towards the creation of the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
Jim was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He also served on the board of directors of Bixby Hospital, Hospice of Lenawee, Stubnitz Foundation, YMCA, Daybreak and the American Red Cross.
Jim enjoyed life to its fullest as he spent many treasured moments traveling with friends and family fishing, including his annual walleye expedition; cooking; reading; collecting wine; and spending time with family. Jim's family and friends will always remember his generous spirit, keen wit, and his mischievous sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Dianne, Debbie (Todd Spencer), Lisa (David Kridner, deceased) and Sarah; granddaughters, Corinne (Brandon Kruse), Lauren (John Lanier), Emily (Aaron Van Y), Whitney (Tyler Serafini) and Natalie Kridner; great-granddaughters, Sage and June Serafini; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved brother, Charles "Lyndy" Feeney.
Jim was predeceased by his half-brothers, Wilbur and Kenneth David; brothers, Patrick, Michael, John, and Andrew Feeney; and son-in-law, David Kridner.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Holy Family Parish on St. Mary's Campus with the Rev. Timothy McIntire presiding. Family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Parish or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 6 to July 7, 2019