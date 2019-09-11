Home

James Leo Feeney

James Leo Feeney Obituary
ADRIAN - James Leo Feeney, who passed away on July 3, 2019, will be having an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Holy Family Parish on St. Mary's Campus with the Rev. Timothy McIntire presiding. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Wagley Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Parish or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
