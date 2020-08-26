MORENCI - James R. Chittenden, age 79, of Morenci passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1941 in Morenci the son of Herman and Vera (Bachman) Chittenden. He was a 1958 graduate of Morenci High School.
Jim married Joyce Ann Woodard on Nov. 23, 1962, in Jasper and she survives.
Jim was employed with the Dura Corporation for 35 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement, Jim decided to go back to work for the Angola Council on Aging where he really enjoyed the people he met. He was a faithful member of the Seneca Community Church. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing online trivia contests, camping and sitting in the NASCAR garage at MIS people watching. His family and friends will always remember Jim for his famous "one-liners" and dad jokes.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Jim is survived by his son, Jeff (Penny) Chittenden; two daughters, Jamie (Steve) Rigot and Jana (Devron) DeHart; eight grandchildren, Zach Chittenden, Maegan (Devyn) Miller, Conner (Austin) Prantera, Olivia Chittenden, Madi (Ian) Taylor, Ashton DiPetro, Jayde Fruchey and Eli DeHart; one great-grandson, Jaxen Chittenden; one brother, Donald (Sally) Chittenden; one sister, Patricia Andrews and mother-in-law, Audrey Woodard.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Chittenden; sister, Susie Seiler; and his parents.
The family would like to send a special thank you to ProMedica Hospice in Monroe and to his angel nurse, Karen.
Funeral services for Jim will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Seneca Community Church with the Rev. Jon Ruse officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.
