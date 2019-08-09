|
James "Jim" Rupley, age 71, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 7, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1947, in Hudson to Ernest Jr. and Marie (Funchion) Rupley.
He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Jim was a Vietnam veteran, who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and had recently reconnected with his buddies online from the Army 359th Transportation Company. He worked for Underwood's Chevrolet for 37 years starting in parts and working his way up to the Service Manager.
He was an avid golfer, enjoyed working on cars, going to swap meets and car shows, loved to play his drums and make music and worked out at Planet Fitness daily.
Jim's family, especially his grandchildren, were his pride and joy.
Rain or shine, you could find Jim at his grandchildren's sporting events, in the kitchen baking with his granddaughters, or at his weekly lunch dates with one or all of his siblings.
He was a jack of all trades and was always the first one to help a friend in need, but his family will always remember him as the soft spoken, gentle, kind and patient family man who treasured each and every one of his children, grandchildren, siblings and friends.
Jim is survived by his three sons, Ryan of Adrian, Chad (Amy) of Ann Arbor, and Jason (Michelle) Rupley of Saline; a daughter, Ashley (Dustin) Johnson of Onsted; three brothers, Thomas (Barbara) of Adrian, Steve (Sandra) of Ida, and Joseph (Theresa) Rupley of Adrian; four sisters, Carol (Larry) Wallis of Little Rock, Ark., Kathy (James) Johnson of Onsted, Beth (Phil) Morse of Adrian, and Mary (Rodney) Clark of Adrian; four grandchildren, Ava Jaymes, Landon, Annabel and Caleb; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Maria Jaimez officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the conclusion of the service by the American Legion Post #97 and V.F.W. Post #1584 Annis-Fint.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, 2215 Fuller Road (135) Ann Arbor, MI 48105.
Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019