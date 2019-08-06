|
DEVILS LAKE - James Temple Richmond, Jr., age 89, of South Padre Island, Texas, formerly of Devils Lake, Mich., passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his nurse, Berenisa, who made a pinky promise to care for him and stay by his side until the Lord took him home.
He was born on May 1, 1930 in Toledo, to James T. and Edna (Graham) Richmond, Sr.
James graduated from Adrian High School in 1949. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1956. James lived his early life in Manitou Beach at Devils Lake. He was employed by the former Geneva Boat Company in Hudson. He loved his work making speed boats and had to have the fastest boat on the lake so he could race the other fast speedboats. He loved to water ski, make it over the ski ramp and do 360s on his trick skis. He and his parents built and operated the Devils Lake Roller Rink, Driving Range, Go Cart Track and Miniature Golf Course.
Later in life, James changed his career and became an engineer at Ford Motor Company in Saline for many years. At the end of his career, he went into foreign service for Ford Motor Company in Monterrey, Mexico.
James was an avid NASCAR fan and had many memorable cars. He loved to snow ski and was a member of the Irish Hills Ski Patrol. One of his prized possessions was his 22-foot Glastron Jet Boat with nitrous oxide. No problem skimming on top of the water over the sandbar at Devils Lake with a jet boat.
James lived life to the fullest. His favorite song was "Dust In The Wind" by Kansas. He lived his life as the song says; "All we are is dust in the wind.' James was a kind, considerate, intelligent, generous, compassionate and loving man.
James is survived by four children, Kathleen (Donald) Dziachan of Jackson, Kristine (Lee) McCance of Morenci, James T. Richmond, III of Vineyard Lake, Elizabeth Papapietro of Rush, N.Y., five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
James passed on his grandson's birthday (James T. Richmond, IV) who is the youngest named after his great-grandfather, grandfather and father to carry on the Richmond legacy for future generations. James was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, David and Robert Richmond, two sisters, Mary Peck and Barbara Richmond.
According to his wishes, James has been cremated. Private graveside services will take place at Green's Lakeside Cemetery at Manitou Beach for immediate family. Full Military Honors will be performed by the Hudson American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post #180.
Local arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019