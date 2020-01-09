|
MANITOU BEACH - Jane C. Clark, 87, of Manitou Beach, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, Jan., 8, 2020. She died in comfort under hospice care with family and friends surrounding her in the final days with their presence and prayer.
Jane was born in Detroit, Mich., to Marvin Marshall "Jack" Tibbs and Teresa Rose Cissell on May 3, 1932. She married Herbert R. Clark on April 26, 1952, and their marriage lasted for 53 years until his death in 2005. They had six children, Michael (Terri) of Manitou Beach, Mich., John (Cathy) of Manitou Beach, Mich., Barbara Switalski (Michael) of Gaylord, Mich., William of Adrian, Mich., Patricia of Adrian, Mich., and Mary Bell (Keith) of Avon, Ohio. She had 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who gave her extreme joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Lillian Clark; two brothers, Jack and James Tibbs; sister-in-law, Jeanette Tibbs; and brother-in-law, Gordon Britten.
Jane spent many summers growing up with relatives in Kentucky. She loved dancing with her friends during her teen years at Green's Pavilion. She graduated from Addison High School in 1950. Jane was a wonderful mother and raised her children while working for Bank of Lenawee for 25 years. Jane was elected Woodstock Township treasurer and served multiple terms.
As a member of St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church, she was very involved and served as Eucharistic minister. Jane loved living at Devils Lake and would often say she never got tired of just looking at the lake. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was involved with several bridge clubs. Hobbies included reading, golfing, cross-stitch and anything social. Jane was a member of the Adrian Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Devils Lake Yacht Club and the Lakes Preservation League.
Faith was always an integral part of her life, and she believed in God's promise. She will be forever missed by her family and many friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach, Mich., with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating with Deacon John Amthor assisting. Burial will be at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach, Mich., following the service. A luncheon will follow the burial for family and friends at St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee, or a . Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020