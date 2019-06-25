|
ADRIAN - Sister Jane Irene Hutton, formerly known as Irene Jane Hutton, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 92 years of age and in the 69th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Jane Irene was born in Chicago, Ill., to William and Irene (Beck) Hutton. She graduated from Aquinas Dominican High School in Chicago, Ill.; and received a Bachelor of Home Economics degree from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich. She was also certified as a teacher of Religious Education by the Diocese of Orlando, Fla.
Sister ministered for nine years in elementary education in Detroit, Mich.; Chicago, Ill.; Oakland, Calif.; and Georgetown, S.C. She also ministered in elementary and religious education for 40 years in Pensacola, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Jacksonville, Melbourne, Fort Walton Beach, Fort Pierce and Vero Beach, Fla. Sister became a resident at the Dominican Life Center in 1999.
Sister Jane Irene was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Edmar Hutton. Sister is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome and Wake of Sister Jane Irene will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Gathering Space of St. Catherine Chapel in the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 4 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 25 to June 26, 2019