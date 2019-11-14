Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Jane Valdez


1928 - 2019
Jane Valdez Obituary
ADRIAN - Jane Valdez, age 91, of Adrian passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Lockhart, Texas, to Helen (Casanova) Gonzales. She married Joseph Valdez, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 1998. Jane was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jane is survived by two daughters, Dora Parker of Onsted and Sally Valdez of Adrian; a son, Tom (Mindy) Valdez of Clayton; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Alicia, Marcy, Major, Tara, Luke, Lauren, Andrew and Anna; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Vangie) Gonzales of Tecumseh; and a sister, JoAnna Gonzales of Fostoria, Ohio.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her mother, Helen, and stepfather, Epifanio; two sons, Rudy and Oscar Valdez; and two daughters, Martha Mobley and Alicia Valdez (in childhood).

Visitation for Jane will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Prayer Service being prayed at 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, Adrian, with the Rev. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
