Janel A. Ellis
1974 - 2020
PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Janel A. Ellis, age 46, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.

She was born on July 4, 1974, in Adrian to James Wilson and Joan (Houttkier) Sanders. She married Norman M. Ellis on July 2, 2001, in Toledo and he survives.

Janel had been employed by Huntington Bank as a teller. Janel enjoyed doing arts, crafts and puzzles and had a sudden interest of foreign films.

In addition to her husband, Norman and her parents, Jim (Joyce) Wilson of Blissfield and Joan Sanders of Adrian, Janel is survived by her son, Robert Ellis of Perrysburg; brother, Aaron Stevens of Adrian; sister, Jalinda Callahan of Blissfield; two nieces, Arianna and Ashley; mother-in-law, Virginia Van Vansickle of Onsted and father-in-law, Michael (Marion) Ellis of Union City.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation for Janel will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Cremation will follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and facial coverings will be required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used accordingly at the crowdfunding link https://andersonfuneralservices.com/tribute/details/3111/Janel-Ellis/obituary.html.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
