GLADSTONE - Janet Elaine (Crittenden) Gorton, age 85, of Gladstone, formerly of Macon passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Gladstone.At her request cremation will take place followed by a family graveside service to inter her ashes, along with her husband's, at the Macon Cemetery at a later date.