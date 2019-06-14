|
|
FARMVILLE, Va. - Janet Louise Weddington, 81, of Farmville, Va., passed away on June 10, 2019.
She was born in Michigan on Jan. 8, 1938, to the late George E. and Zora Rockwell Maynard. She was married to the love of her life, Russell D. Weddington, for almost 62 years. Being in the military they traveled extensively but she always made each place they settled home. She worked as an LPN for more than 40 years before she retired. Some of the things she enjoyed were playing the piano, jigsaw puzzles, gardening and reading, and she was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband; three daughters, Susan Louise Young (Frank) of Midlothian, Va., Nancy Ann Jennings (John) of Rustburg, Va., and Lois Miller (Doug) of Pikeville, Ky.; two sisters, Joyce Dahart of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Rita Holmes of Adrian, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Ryan Ragland, Frank Young, Brianna Cline, Josh Miller, Alicia Young, Rusty Miller, Marshall Miller and Reina Wood; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Kinsley Cline.
Funeral services took place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday evening at Puckett Funeral Home. www.puckettfh.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 14 to June 15, 2019