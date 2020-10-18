TECUMSEH - Janet von Kaler, age 73, of Tecumseh passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the loving arms of her husband at their home.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1947, in Reed City, Mich., the daughter of John and Lorraine (Theise) Sexton. Janet was married to Roland von Kaler on June 19, 1975, in Tecumseh. She owned and operated Sabels Boutique in downtown Tecumseh for many years before retiring.
Janet enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling extensively with her husband.
She and Roland took great pride in maintaining the beautiful flower gardens surrounding the mausoleum at Brookside Cemetery by donating their own time and expense.
Janet was an avid reader who could easily finish a book each day on her beloved Kindle. She was a past member of the Herrick Hospital Auxiliary, Little Garden Club and the Tecumseh Rotary Club. Janet was also a generous supporter of the Lenawee Humane Society.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Raven; and her beloved animal companions, Tess and Sophia.
Left to cherish Janet's memory is her loving husband, Roland von Kaler of Tecumseh; children, Elizabeth (John) Solomonson of Tecumseh, Patti Powers of White Lake and Anthony (Lauri) Perez of Toledo; stepsons, Alex von Kaler and Kristof (Louisa) von Kaler; brother, John (Theresa) Sexton of Addison; and grandchildren, Reeve, Ridge and Rourke.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral Mass for Janet will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at noon with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh with Fr. Dan Wheeler as celebrant. All guests are welcome to attend. Entombment will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society in Janet and her granddaughter Raven's memory, who has a kennel dedicated to her.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.