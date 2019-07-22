|
TECUMSEH - Janice Elaine Craig, age 79, of Tecumseh, Mich., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Chelsea, Mich.
She was born Jan. 22, 1940 in Adrian, Mich., a daughter of the late Montell "Mike" Burton and Ruth Martina (Erlacher) Springer. Janice graduated from Adrian High School in 1958 and worked as a nurse's aide on cooperative training her senior year and a few years after graduation. On Nov. 8, 1958, she married the love of her life, Ronald Jack Craig, and they shared 59 years together until his passing in 2018.
During her lifetime besides being a nurse's aide Janice did child care then retired from Lenawee Intermediate School District after 26 years as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed family get togethers, traveling with Ron, line dancing, painting, needlework and her cat, Maizy.
She is survived by her three children, Steven (Julie) Craig of Tecumseh, Kathy (Dale) Campbell of Stanton and Joel (Amy) Craig of Gregory; six grandchildren, Dale (Katrina) and Kyle Campbell, Thomas Craig, Amanda Craig, Jessica (Caleb) Ford and Jennifer (Peter) Lopez; and two great-granddaughters, Leah and Parker Campbell.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister in infancy and a brother, Harold Springer.
Visitation for Janice will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Rich Rentner officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 22 to July 23, 2019