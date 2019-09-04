|
ADDISON - Janice Louise Francoeur, age 86, of Addison died on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 under the loving care of her family at the Hospice of Lenawee's Hospice Home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Adrian to Anthony and Caroline (Wilcox) Kern. On April 17, 1951, she married Norman M. Francoeur in Adrian. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1990. Janice was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the VFW. She enjoyed fishing and bowling.
Janice is survived by three sons, Eric Francoeur of Addison, Dwight (Melinda) Francoeur of Adrian and Terry (Darci) Francoeur of Onsted; two daughters, Barbara Francoeur of Manitou Beach and Linda Francoeur of Adrian; 23 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melody Francoeur; two sisters, Virginia Elliott and Barbara Kern; a brother Richard Kern; and a grandson, Matthew Francoeur.
The Funeral Liturgy will be offered 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian where there will be a 7 p.m. Vigil Prayer Service. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In honor of Janice, the family asks that you wear your favorite casual "lake" attire. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019