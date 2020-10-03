1/1
Janice M. Smith
1942 - 2020
JASPER - Janice M. Smith, age 78, of Jasper died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home with her family by her side after a short-term battle with cancer.

She was born July 29, 1942, in Adrian to Lewis and Florence Morgan. She married David Smith on July 16, 1961, in Adrian, and she has followed him in death.

Janice was a member of Jasper Bible Church.

Janice is survived by two sons, James Smith of Jasper and Danny (Lynette) Smith of Manchester; one sister, Sue (Tom) Taylor of Adrian; sister-in-law, Doreen (Richard) Jackson of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, David, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Chrisman; and daughter-in-law, Jodee Smith.

Private services will be held at Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are with J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
