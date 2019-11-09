|
|
SAND CREEK - Janis M. Wilt, age 80, of Sand Creek passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born on July 30, 1939, Defiance, Ohio, to Richard and Maxine (Newcomb) Munk. On Aug. 23, 1959, at Adrian College she married Lawrence A. Wilt, and he survives. Janis worked for Sand Creek schools in the cafeteria, driving school buses and in the FSA office as well as for the Friend of the Court and was a dedicated partner of Wilt Farms. She was a big supporter of Sand Creek schools and helped with the building of the gymnasium by hosting fundraising activities like bingo and making popcorn and hot chocolate. Janis was a very accomplished seamstress and was known as the "Pocket Lady" and the "Cow Lady." She was a Detroit Tiger fan but was an Aggie through and through.
In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by two sons, David (Ella Noel) and Jeffrey (Denise) Wilt; a daughter, Julie (Craig) Phenicie; a brother, James (Lisa) Munk; a sister, Jacqueline (Ken) Gibbs; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jeremy "Jeri" Jones.
A memorial visitation for Janis will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Donna Galloway officiating. A private burial has taken place.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Weston United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019