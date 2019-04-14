|
|
ADRIAN - Jasmine Nicole Linton, age 20, of Adrian passed away April 10, 2019.
She was born Oct. 9, 1998, in Tecumseh, the daughter of Marlon Linton II and Amanda Black.
Jasmine is survived by her mother, Amanda Black; her father, Marlon Linton II; her grandparents, Ron and Vickie Preston; her siblings, Angelica (Tyler) Leonard, Codey Cousino, Miranda Linton, Patrick Tames, Latashiana Buie, Zariah Linton and Zachariah Linton; four nieces, Emmah, Savannah, Melody and Aurora; her uncle and aunt, Mike (Chas) Black; and cousin, JJ Black, along with several, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jasmine was an expectant mother of her daughter, London June-Rose Linton, who passed away with her.
In addition to her daughter, London June-Rose Linton, she was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Myrna Reynolds; aunt, Nita Brockway; and her grandfather, James Black.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will also be on Thursday from noon until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019