TECUMSEH - J.C. Heflin, 78, of Tecumseh passed away, surrounded by his family and peacefully in his sleep after a long illness, on July 10, 2019.
He was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Ind., and grew up in the Tecumseh area.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Barbara Heflin; his brother, Kevin (Laurie) Burchett; his daughter, Tanya Heflin; son, Troy (Kris) Heflin and his four stepsons, Dennis Kimerer, Chris (Tania) Kimerer, Kent (Pam) Kimerer and Matt (Angela) Kimerer. J.C. was a devoted grandfather to 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Heflin; mother, Marjorie Burchett; sister, Jeanene Patton; and brother, Tim Heflin.
J.C. joined the service at 17 and remained a proud Marine all his life. His career included more than 40 years managing grocery and convenience stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. He was an exceptional stained-glass artisan, and enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, fishing, the outdoors, and sharing all these activities with his children and grandchildren, who will miss his humor, his love, and his sense of living life to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Ridgeway Church of the Nazarene, where J.C. was a member and served on the board. Military services will be performed by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard Team. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Donations in J.C.'s name may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Ridgeway Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019