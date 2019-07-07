|
BRITTON - Jean A. Tiede, age 88, of Ann Arbor, formerly of Britton, passed away July 3, 2019.
Jean was born March 22, 1931, in Blissfield, the daughter of Edward and Bertha (Kerentoff) Demlow.
On Sept. 10, 1960, she married Ralph Tiede in Blissfield, and he preceded her in death Oct. 11, 2010.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Kim Tiede of Ann Arbor.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Covenant Church, 5290 Milwaukee Road, Tecumseh. Visitation will be 10 a.m. preceding the service at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Huron Valley Humane Society. Condolences may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 7 to July 8, 2019