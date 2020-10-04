1/1
Jean Ann Ruhl
1929 - 2020
CLINTON - Jean Ann Ruhl, age 91, of Clinton passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh.

She was born on May 17, 1929, in Battle Creek, the daughter of the late Richard G. and Ruth H. (Francis) Williams. On Oct. 3, 1948, she married Harold L. Ruhl, and they shared over 71 years together before his death on Aug. 15, 2020.

Jean was a member of the Macon United Methodist Church in Macon and the United Methodist Women. She was employed at Boysville in Macon for 25 years and retired there in 1993.

Jean was a woman of faith and a servant of the Lord. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed golf, playing pool, camping, gardening, and music, especially playing the piano, and she loved her home and farm.

Jean is survived by two children, Harold "Rick" (Diana) Ruhl of Tecumseh and Lorraine (Tony) McCracken of Cookeville, Tenn.; brother, William (Darlene) Williams of East Leroy, Mich.; five grandchildren, Ryan (Rebecca Wenger) Ruhl of Commerce, Mich., Dawn (Ben Mosley) Taylor of Nashville, Tenn., Max (Julia Golden) Luegge of Cookeville, Tenn., Brent (Linda) Velandra of Commerce, Mich., and Krista (Rob Tuck) Velandra of Tecumseh; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor McIntosh and Janet Himebaugh; brother-in-law, Gary Himebaugh; and a son-in-law, Rodger Luegge.

A joint memorial service for Harold and Jean will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at their family farm in Macon with the Rev. Bill Face officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service at the farm. Inurnment will follow in Macon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
farm
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
family farm
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
302 N Jackson St
Clinton, MI 49236
(517) 456-4164
