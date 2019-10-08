Home

Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Jean Catherine Lask


1927 - 2019
Jean Catherine Lask Obituary
TECUMSEH - On Oct. 4 2019, Jean Catherine Lask age 92, went to heaven to be with her the love of her life, Richard.
She was born on Sept. 7 1927, to Edward and Jean (Wishart) Allsteadt in Detroit. She married Richard Lask on Jan. 28 ,1950. They had three children, Linda (Leon) Lask-Jones of Adrian, Cathy (Steve) Weinberg of Tecumseh and Scott Lask of Tecumseh. Grandchildren include Michelle (Jason) Robison of Onsted and Derek Long of Adrian. Great-grandchildren are Lane Pawlowski of Lake Orion, Lexi Lambes of Adrian, Brittany Long of Adrian, Kaley Long of Adrian and Garet Long of Shelby Township and Great-great-grandson, Houston Isom of Adrian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, Joey her cat and many relatives and friends.
Jean was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh and had worked at Trickey's in Tecumseh for many years. She loved camping, playing cards, sewing, collecting teddy bears, garage sale's and shopping. Jean's greatest love was her family and time spent with them.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
