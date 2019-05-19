|
HUDSON, Ohio - It is with great sadness the family of Jean Dickerson Zapytowski, 91, of Hudson, Ohio, announces that she passed away on May 7, 2019, in Akron, Ohio.
Jean was born in Belleville, Mich., to Harry and Ruth on March 17, 1928. Upon the death of her mother, Jean and her sisters went to live with her uncle and aunt, Clark and Mary Dickerson. Jean graduated from Reed City High School in 1946 and went on to earn her B.S. from Central Michigan University in 1950 and her M.A. from Fairfield University in 1975. She met Joe at the first fall dance at Central Michigan University in 1946, and they married in June 1950 in Mount Pleasant, Mich.
Jean worked as a teacher for special education on the junior high level for the Muskegon school system in Michigan for 10 years. Jean enjoyed boating and traveling and was devoted to her family.
Jean will be fondly remembered by her beloved husband, Joe, of Hudson, Ohio; her loving sons, Stephen (Bernadine) Zapytowski, Mark Zapytowski and Joe Jr. (Julie Harris) Zapytowski; proud grandmother to S. Michael (Breann), Catherine, Joey and Clover; and great-grandmother of Sofia, Stella and Robbie. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie; parents, Harry and Ruth Ann; uncle Clark and aunt Mary; sisters, Betty Lou and Kathleen; and brothers, John, Jay and James Clark.
Friends are invited to Laurel Lake Retirement Community, where Jean's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. May 22, 2019, with Father David Halaiko officiating. Jean's cremains will be placed in an urn designed to accommodate her and Joseph for future burial.
Memorial donations may be made to Laurel Lake Community Foundation, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson, OH 44236. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to friends and neighbors at Laurel Lake and elsewhere for the support they have shown.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019