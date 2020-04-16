|
|
CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. - Jean Marie Palmer, age 77, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
She was born in Tecumseh on Nov. 26, 1942, the daughter of Virgil and Grace (Wintersteen) Linn. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Linn.
On Oct. 20, 1983, Jean married Murray Palmer, Jr.
Jean was employed for a few years as a reservationist at CRS in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and was active in the auxiliary at the Calabash Elks Lodge in Calabash, North Carolina. She was a woman with many talents, whether it was painting arts and crafts, baking a scrumptious chocolate cake, or working on home projects. Jean's attention to detail was unrivaled.
She is survived by her husband, Murray Palmer, Jr.; sons Christopher Diver (Leslie) of Miami Heights, Ohio; Kevin Diver (Tracy) of Dawsonville, Georgia; Kurt Diver (Gina) of Petersburg; step-daughters Susan Peavey (Jeff) of Weidman; Julie McInnis (Steve) of Centennial, Colorado; Amy Jo Palmer of Tecumseh; Amy Jo Griffen of Clinton; a twin sister, Janet Wood (Jim) of Tecumseh; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many friends near and far.
In accordance with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place.
"We have lost one special lady."
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020