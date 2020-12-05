1/1
Jeane Annette Johnson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TECUMSEH - Jeane Annette Johnson, age 84, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully at Cambrian Assisted Living Center Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Jeane was born on June 1, 1936, in Tipton. She was the only daughter of Rollo and Pauline (Snoddy) Conlin. Jeane married Harvey Johnson on Jan. 2, 1959, at the Tipton Community Church. Together they had one son, Brian Johnson.

Jeane's father was Lenawee's Michigan state representative from 1945 to 1964. Jeane worked as a page in the state Legislature and had the distinction of being the youngest page to ever serve. She is a graduate of Tecumseh High School and Adrian College.

After college, Jeane worked briefly as a secretary before getting into politics. She was active in the administration of the Jackson Republican Party and then joined the staff of U.S. Rep. Carl Pursell.

During her tenure, she attended several presidential inaugurations and inaugural balls in Washington, D.C. One of her local tasks was organizing a cocktail party at the home of Rep. Pursell for President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.

Jeane and her husband, Harvey, both enjoyed music. Jeane loved to sing, and Harvey played in several local bands. They traveled to New Orleans many times, as well as Paris and Arizona, where they retired briefly.

Jeane was preceded in death by her husband and son.

She is survived by her best friend, Phyllis Mehan of Adrian.

A private burial was held at Franklin Cemetery in Tipton. A memorial is planned for a later date.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Lenawee Community Foundation Hidden Lake Gardens Canopy Walk Fund and the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at the University of Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved