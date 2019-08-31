|
|
TECUMSEH - Jeanne A. Callihan, age 101, of Tecumseh passed away Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1917, in Clinton, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Marjorie (Dorr) Allen. On Sept. 8, 1945, she married JT Callihan, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1986. Jeanne proudly served her country during WWII in the U.S. Marines. She was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter AJ. Jeanne was a teacher in Brimley, Onaway, Monroe and was retired from Tecumseh Public Schools.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Lana Callihan of Tecumseh and Linda (Thomas) Stewart of Bath, Mich. In addition to her parents and her husband, JT, she was preceded by a sister, Dorothy Boussum; brother, A.W. Allen; and sister-in-law, Elva Allen.
In accordance to Jeanne's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Inurnment in Riverside Cemetery in Clinton will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Tecumseh United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019