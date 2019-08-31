Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
302 N Jackson St
Clinton, MI 49236
(517) 456-4164
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Callihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne A. Callihan


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne A. Callihan Obituary
TECUMSEH - Jeanne A. Callihan, age 101, of Tecumseh passed away Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1917, in Clinton, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Marjorie (Dorr) Allen. On Sept. 8, 1945, she married JT Callihan, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1986. Jeanne proudly served her country during WWII in the U.S. Marines. She was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter AJ. Jeanne was a teacher in Brimley, Onaway, Monroe and was retired from Tecumseh Public Schools.

Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Lana Callihan of Tecumseh and Linda (Thomas) Stewart of Bath, Mich. In addition to her parents and her husband, JT, she was preceded by a sister, Dorothy Boussum; brother, A.W. Allen; and sister-in-law, Elva Allen.

In accordance to Jeanne's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Inurnment in Riverside Cemetery in Clinton will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Tecumseh United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now