|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Jeanne Burns, formerly known as Sister Thomas Raymond Burns, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 90 years of age and in the 71st year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Jeanne was born in Chicago, Ill., to Thomas and Laura (Mackey) Burns. She graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in Rockford, Ill., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla., a Master of Education degree from University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., and a Master of Education degree in guidance/counseling from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich. She was also certified in Clinical Pastoral Education by Aquinas Theological Institute in Dubuque, Iowa, and as a hospital chaplain by the U.S. Catholic Conference and by the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education.
Sister spent 19 years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Jacksonville, Miami Beach, Miami and West Palm Beach, Fla.; and in Cleveland, Ohio. This includes one year at Hoban Dominican High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and three years at Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., both institutions of the Adrian Dominican Congregation. Sister was principal for six years at St. James in Miami, Fla. She served as Vicaress General for the Adrian Dominican Congregation from 1968-1978. She was chaplain at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn., for one year and Director of Pastoral Care for six years at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She also ministered for 18 years at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., where she was chaplain for three years, vice president for 11 years, and patient relations representative for four years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2013.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Catherine T. Noble, Bette Doherty, Rosemary F. Kerper, Lorraine Suerth and Frances Rooney; and her brothers: James Burns, John Burns, William J. Burns, Thomas R. Burns, Jr. and Robert M. Burns. Sister Jeanne is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Jeanne will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 20 to July 21, 2019