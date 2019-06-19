|
ADRIAN - Sister Jeanne Marie O'Laughlin, formerly known as Sister John Anthony O'Laughlin, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 90 years of age and in the 73rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Jeanne was born in Detroit, Mich., to Thomas and Margaret (Croak) O'Laughlin. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Mich., received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, and earned a Master of Teaching Science degree in biology, a Master of Education degree in education administration, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in education administration, all from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz.
Sister Jeanne spent 21 years ministering in elementary education in Lansing, Iron River and Dearborn, Mich.; Rockford, Ill.; and Casa Grande and Tucson, Ariz. She spent four years in California, from 1969 to 1973, where she was Director of the Apostolate in Holy Cross Province. Sister was the director of the Adrian Dominican Independent School System (ADISS) board from 1973 to 1974. She was elected to the General Council of the Adrian Dominican Sisters and served in that position from 1974 to 1978. Sister was the president's assistant at St. Louis University in St. Louis, Mo., for three years, and president of Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., from 1981 until 2004, when she became President Emeritus. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2019.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Patricia McGlowe and Mary Grybowski; and a brother, Bernard O'Laughlin. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Welcome of Sister Jeanne will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019