Jeannette Scott Case


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannette Scott Case Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Jeannette Scott Case, age 85 of Blissfield died Saturday, March 16, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Azalia, Mich., to Charles and Alice (Runyan) Scott. Jeannette loved the outdoors, gardening and especially animals. She retired from Tecumseh Products.

Jeannette is survived by her daughters, Sally Mead of Morenci, Carol (Robert) Bailey of Onsted and Tracy Salazar of Blissfield; grandchildren, Tommie Jo, Shelby (Matt Curtis) and Jerrett (Destiny L'Huillier) Cadwell; great-grandchildren, Bree Ana (Dane) Reinke, DeShawn and NaTyia Dillard and Kaleigh Cadwell; great-great-grandson, Kalvyn Reinke, who Jeannette was so happy to meet; her brother, Alfred "Butch" Scott of Sun Valley, Nev., a stepson and stepdaughter with their families; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; Harvey Mead, the father of her children; two brothers, Charles "Flip" and James "Buster"; and five sisters, Jeanne Addy, Joyce Navarre, Thelma Clark, Helen Jennings and Barbara Harsh.

Per Jeannette's request, cremation has already taken place and a private graveside service was held with family at Zion Cemetery in Ogden Township.

The family suggests that contributions in Jeannette's memory may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Lenawee Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
