ADRIAN - Sister Jeannine Holway, formerly known as Sister Mildred Charles Holway, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 89 years of age and in the 69th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Jeannine was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Charles and Mildred (Joneness) Holway. Sister graduated from Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla.
Sister spent 41½ years ministering in elementary and junior high education, in West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. This includes 30 years at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School in Fort Lauderdale.
She also spent nine months ministering at St. John Seminary in Plymouth, Mich. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2012.
Sister Jeannine is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.