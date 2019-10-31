|
MORENCI - Jeffrey A. Sedlacek, 65, of Morenci died early Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home under the care of Careline Hospice.
He was born in Adrian on Aug. 19, 1954, the son of the late Frank and Jernice (Griewahn) Sedlacek. On Dec. 6, 1990, he married Vonda Vanderpool in Sand Creek, and she survives.
He graduated from Sand Creek High School and went on to Eastern Michigan University, earning a Bachelor of Business degree. Jeffrey worked for Adrian State Bank, Lenawee Stamping and, most recently, Ford's Flat Rock Plant as a quality engineer.
Jeffrey loved his family immensely. He was a great dad, often being heard saying, "If the kids can't go, we won't go." He was a hard worker and loved to garden and build things. A notable accomplishment in Jeffrey's life was that he played baseball for Eastern Michigan University - pitching for the team in the 1975-76 College World Series and later trying out for the Philadelphia Phillies in the minor leagues.
Surviving Jeffery besides his wife is daughter Karli Sedlacek of Morenci.
Jeffrey is preceded in death is his parents and a daughter, Chelsey Sedlacek.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Morenci Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Dusty Pauken officiating. The family will receive visitors also on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jeffrey can be made to the benevolence of the family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at ww.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019