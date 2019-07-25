Home

Jeffrey E. Long Obituary
ADRIAN - Jeffrey E. Long tragically left this life on Jan. 12, 2019, at the age of 40.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1978, to Dennis (Judy) Long and Pam (Wreath) Felver. Jeff grew up in Adrian and attended Adrian High School, graduating in 1997. On May 1, 1999, he married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life. He first worked at PaPa's Computers, then left to open his own business. He opened Wizz Computers in 2007 and then opened a second location in Tecumseh. He sold his business in 2011 and moved to Florida.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Crystal) Long Jr., and daughter Tyeghan; his parents, two sisters, Cyndi and Jolene; two brothers, Sam and Sonny; his grandfather, Gerald Morris; and several nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his wife and grandparents, Bob and Belva Stewart, Ed Wreath and Mary Morris; and his stepfather, Dale Felver.

Jeff was a joker. He would always light up any room.

A combined memorial service for Jen and Jeff will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A reception will follow at Faith Baptist Church, 3625 Hunt Road, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 25 to July 26, 2019
