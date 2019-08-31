|
|
TECUMSEH - Jeffrey Joseph Poley, age 40, of Tecumseh passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1979, in Toledo, the son of Joseph Edward and Dorothy Jean (Nettleman) Poley. Jeffrey graduated from Ida High School in 1999 and attended college at NTID in Rochester, N.Y.. Jeffrey worked at Wendy's in Tecumseh for the past 19 years. In 2004, he went to Las Vegas with his father to the Great Clown Adventure to learn how to be a clown. Jeffrey went on to become Kankles the Clown and was great at twisting balloons into shapes. He was a big fan of Tecumseh Wrestling and was well known throughout the community.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Dorothy (Larry) Harper of Tecumseh; father, Joe (Atty) Poley of Temperance; two brothers, Scott (Jeanie) Poley of Tampa, Fla., and Dr. Robert (Robin) Poley of Shelby Twp.; sister, Pam Rickman of Clinton; foster brother, Rick (Rita) Sevenish of Alabama; and four nephews, Reid, Mason, Myles and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Rosemary Poley and Don and Jean Nettleman.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019