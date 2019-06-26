|
|
ADRIAN - Jeffrey Lynn Young, age 60, of Adrian passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Visitation for Jeff will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Doug Chandler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 26 to June 27, 2019