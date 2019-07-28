|
MANITOU BEACH -Jeffrey S. Patterson, 59, of Manitou Beach passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home under the loving care of his family and assisted by Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born on April 15, 1960, to Jack and Char (Cadmus) Patterson in Tecumseh. On Aug. 3, 1985, he married Mary Lou Mitchell on Mackinac Island. After graduating from Adrian High School in 1978, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and his MBA from Western Michigan University. Jeff was the senior vice president and CFO of Gleaner Life Insurance Society for 32 years until he became ill in December of 2017. Besides being a huge Michigan fan, Jeff enjoyed golfing, Devils Lake, and most of all spending time with his loving family.
In addition to his wife of 34 years, Mary Lou, he is survived by his mother, Char; his children, Zachary Mitchell (Stephanie) Patterson, Megan Mitchell (Ethan) Brooks and Max Mitchell (Samantha Diehl) Patterson; his brother, Ric (Jeanne) Patterson; and grandchildren, Jack, Ella, Ben, Luca, Atlee and Baker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his in-laws, Sam and Nancy Mitchell.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and the University of Michigan Cancer Center; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019