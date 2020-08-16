VANCOUVER, Wash. - Jennie Viola Rupell Newell was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Trenton, N.J., and passed into Heaven on Aug. 2, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash.



Jennie grew up in Michigan. She met the love of her life, Richard D. Newell, on Dec. 23, 1955. They married one year after to the date in Adrian. They made their home in Merced, Calif. After Richard passed, Jennie remained in Merced until February 2018 when she moved to Vancouver, Wash., to be closer to their son.



Jennie is survived by their only child, David W. Newell, and his wife, Miranda Hendrickson; grandchildren, Hayden and Isabel Newell; and step-grandchildern, Matthew, Noah and Owen Hendrickson.



Burial will be held in a private ceremony at San Joaquin National Military Cemetery in Santa Nella, Calif.

