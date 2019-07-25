Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
ADRIAN - Jennifer Long tragically left this life on Jan. 12, 2019, at the age of 39.

She was born in Adrian on March 18, 1979, to Bruce and Yvette (Renner) Bailey. Jen grew up in the Irish Hills and attended Clinton Community Schools, graduating in 1997. She first worked at Lenawee Medical Care as a CENA and studied to become a registered nurse at Jackson Community College.

On May 1, 1999, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeffrey E. Long. In 2011 they moved their family to Bradenton, Fla., where Jen was hired as an RN at Manatee Memorial Hospital. For the last few years she was a charge nurse/preceptor in the oncology department there. She was currently working toward her master's degree in clinical nursing.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Crystal) Long Jr. and daughter, Tyeghan Long; her parents; two brothers, John Bailey and Chris (Teri) Bailey; her grandmother, Mary (Marsh) Renner; and several nieces and nephews. Jen was preceded in death by her husband and grandparents, R. Ellis and Mabel (Woerner) Bailey and Donald L. Renner.

A combined memorial service for Jen and Jeff will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A reception will follow at Faith Baptist Church, 3625 Hunt Road, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 25 to July 26, 2019
