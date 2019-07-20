Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Belman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lynn Belman


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Lynn Belman Obituary
ADDISON - Jennifer Lynn Belman, age 36, of Addison passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1982 in Adrian to Randy L. and Lisa E. (Barnes) Belman. Jennifer lived in Addison all her life. She graduated from Addison High School in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, painting houses, making cakes and canning. She was a great mother and loved her children very much.

Surviving are two children, Kayli and Sophia; her former husband, Phil Trumble of Addison; her parents, Randy L. and Lisa E. Belman of Addison; one sister, Amanda Ann (William) Chesney of Addison; one brother, Randy (Chelsea) Belman of Addison; grandparents, Robert (Gail) Belman of Addison, Marsha Hobson-Belman of Hillsdale, Delores Conrad of Addison; two nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Barnes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Kevin Duffy officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Donations are suggested to Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority, 1040 S. Winter St. #1022, Adrian, MI 49221. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now