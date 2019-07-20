|
ADDISON - Jennifer Lynn Belman, age 36, of Addison passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1982 in Adrian to Randy L. and Lisa E. (Barnes) Belman. Jennifer lived in Addison all her life. She graduated from Addison High School in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, painting houses, making cakes and canning. She was a great mother and loved her children very much.
Surviving are two children, Kayli and Sophia; her former husband, Phil Trumble of Addison; her parents, Randy L. and Lisa E. Belman of Addison; one sister, Amanda Ann (William) Chesney of Addison; one brother, Randy (Chelsea) Belman of Addison; grandparents, Robert (Gail) Belman of Addison, Marsha Hobson-Belman of Hillsdale, Delores Conrad of Addison; two nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Barnes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Kevin Duffy officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Donations are suggested to Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority, 1040 S. Winter St. #1022, Adrian, MI 49221. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 20 to July 21, 2019