FAYETTE, Ohio - Jerald "Jerry" Wayne D'Lamater, age 75, longtime resident of Hudson and most recently of Irons, Mich., and Fayette, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, in Defiance, Ohio.
Jerry was born on March 16, 1945, in Adrian to Wayne and Helene (Hartman) D'Lamater. Jerry graduated from Hudson High School. He married Linda Gramling on Aug. 23, 1968, in Liberty Center, Ohio.
Jerry was employed as a machinist with Clark Equipment and Hillsdale Tool before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He bowled for many years with different leagues in the area and even competed at the ABC national tournament several times.
Jerry also coached youth baseball teams in the area.
Jerry and his wife traveled frequently. They visited every state in the country with the exception of Hawaii, and they also traveled to Europe three times. Most of all, family was important to Jerry, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them for four-wheeler and tractor rides, often times just a little too fast for their parents' comfort.
Jerry was the recipient of a liver transplant at the age of 72 and had arranged for his brain to be donated to the University of Michigan Brain Bank for study after his passing.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Linda D'Lamater; sons, John (Karen) D'Lamater and James (Michelle) D'Lamater; three grandchildren, Jacquelin, Grant and Mason, along with one sister and many numerous extended family members and dear friends who will miss him greatly.
All funeral services for Jerry will be privately held. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio.
The family requests that memorial donations in his memory be directed to the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, 118 Main St., Fayette, OH, 43521, or to the CHP Hospice, 6817 St. Rt. 66 N, Defiance, OH 43512.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, has been entrusted with the arrangements.